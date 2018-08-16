Three charged in hate-motivated crime: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say they have arrested and charged three teens in relation to what they call a hate-motivated crime.

Peel Region police say they were called early Thursday morning to the St. Edith Stein Elementary School in Mississauga, Ont.

They allege two 17-year-old boys and one 18-year-old man used spray paint to write hateful words and symbols, including swastikas, on the outside of the school.

Police say all three were arrested near the school and have been charged with mischief over $5,000.