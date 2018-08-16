Body found in vehicle along major highway

GRIMSBY, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vehicle along a major highway in the Niagara region.

OPP say they got a call Thursday morning about a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Grimsby, Ont.

In a video statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said officers found a body inside, and they were still trying to determine the person's identity.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one lane of the highway and a nearby on-ramp were likely to remain closed for several hours while police investigated.