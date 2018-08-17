Weekend planner: Things to do in Hamilton

Put on your creative hat Saturday and head to Gage Park for A Midsummer's Dream Colour Festival. The day runs at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. midsummersdream.ca

Children's festival

The 27th annual Burlington Children's Festival is Sunday. Celebrate being a kid with activities, interactive games, bouncers and face painting. Come play at Spencer Smith Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall for the fair

Blue ribbons, Ferris wheels and cotton candy are here. Fair season has officially begun. This weekend's fairs include the Dunnville Fair and the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto.

The 24th annual Dunnville Agricultural Fair is returning to its roots and is being held at Lions Park, 640 Main St. W., Dunnville. The fair is open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. dunnvillefair.ca

The Canadian National Exhibition grounds in Toronto are open 10 a.m. to midnight except on Labour Day, when they are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the gates closing 5 p.m. Admission at the gate is $19 for 14-64 years; $16 for 65 years plus; $16 for children five to 13 years; children four years and under are admitted free; a family pass costs $59. An on-site Ride All Day Pass is $46 plus admission. Passes are also available online. theex.com

Compiled by Jennifer Moore, The Hamilton Spectator

@JenatTheSpec

