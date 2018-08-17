Hamilton criticizes Ontario for cancelling basic income program

Hamilton joined a chorus of other voices in slamming the Ontario Progressive Conservative government for eliminating the Basic Income pilot project.

In a motion unanimously approved by councillors Aug. 17, council “denounce” the cancellation of the three-year pilot project that began in April 2017.

Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said the project “created hope, created opportunity” and the Progressive Conservatives during the provincial election campaign “made a commitment” to keep the project operating.

“But the rug was pulled from underneath them,” said Whitehead. “We want to see this program completed.”

Premier Doug Ford’s government cancelled the program earlier this month before the $150-million pilot could complete its three-year time frame. Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod said it was failing to help people “become independent contributors to the economy.”

The program provided payments to 4,000 low-income people in Hamilton, Brantford, Thunder Bay and Lindsay.

Even though Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson supported the motion, he questioned the effectiveness of passing it, especially when Hamilton has a tenuous relationship with the province. He said Ontario has every right to make the decision.

But Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, who introduced the motion, said by not doing anything Hamilton would be “turning a blind eye to something that is wrong in so many ways.”

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge remained defiant the city needed to protect the 1,000 Hamilton residents who were enrolled in the program.

“At no time should our city roll over and just accept when people are treated so harshly,” she said.