Syphilis on the rise in Hamilton

Increased testing might account for some of the rise.

But the main theory is changing sexual behaviour.

"If on average people are having more unprotected sex with more people, then you'll get higher rates of sexually transmitted infections," he said. "That's the only real explanation ... If chlamydia and syphilis rates are going up, it has to be related to unprotected sex."

However, neither Canada nor Ontario collect the kind of data public health departments need to determine what is causing the rise in STDs.

"There is not regularly collected data about who is having sex, who is having unprotected sex and how many partners," he said.

He says a more lax attitude toward sex might be partially due to good access to medical treatment.

"Because there is effective treatment people are like, 'Well I can get it but I can get treated for it,'" he said. "It isn't as high on the radar in terms of taking precautions."

However, symptoms in the early stages of syphilis can be mild and go unnoticed. The infection can be deadly if it isn't treated and continues to progress to the stage when internal organs can be damaged.

"It can be serious if it is left untreated and it does continue to progress," said Tran. "In theory, it can affect other organs, including your heart and your brain."

The best defence is safe sex, stresses the public health department.

"It's alway a challenging message about having protected sex and taking precautions with condom use," said Tran. "If people are having new partners and multiple partners they should get themselves checked out from time to time."

Do you have Syphilis?

Symptoms in the first two stages can be mild and might not be noticed.

Early or primary syphilis: Sores on or around genitals, anus, mouth or in the rectum that are usually firm, round and painless. After three to six weeks, the sores will heal regardless of whether treatment was given but this does not mean the syphilis is gone. Treatment is still needed to stop the infection from progressing.

More advanced or secondary syphilis: A skin rash that can look like rough, red, or reddish brown spots. It can be faint and usually won't be itchy. Other possible symptoms include fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches, fatigue and more sores in mouth, vagina or anus. Again, the disease will continue to progress without treatment even if the symptoms go away.

Latent stage: You can continue to have syphilis in your body for years with no symptoms.

Tertiary Stage: Most with untreated syphilis don't ever get to the tertiary stage but for some it can occur 10 to 30 years after the infection began. It can affect the heart, brain, nervous system and damage internal organs sometimes causing death.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The rise of syphilis

Confirmed cases per 100,000 population for Hamilton

2006: 1.3

2007: 1.7

2008: 3.2

2009: 5.5

2010: 3

2011: 3

2012: 5.5

2013: 7.9

2014: 5.4

2015: 5.6

2016: 6.4

2017: 9.5

Source: Hamilton Public Health

jfrketich@thespec.com

905-526-3349 | @Jfrketich

