Bernier tweet blamed for park vandalism

WINNIPEG — A leader in Winnipeg's Pakistani community says a city park whose name drew the ire of a Quebec MP has been vandalized.

Rashid Ahmed says a sign at Jinnah Park was sawed off from the bottom and that the city later took the sign away entirely.

Earlier this week, Conservative MP Maxime Bernier criticized the park's name, which honours the founder of Pakistan, as an example of what he called "extreme Liberal multiculturalism."

He compared it to a decision to remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from outside Victoria city hall.