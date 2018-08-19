Man charged following deadly stabbing

TORONTO — Police say a man is facing charges after a stabbing left an 84-year-old woman dead and sent another woman to hospital on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police say the 31-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Police say officers found two women suffering from serious stab wounds shortly after 6:30 p.m.

They say one woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.