Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trade updateStatistics Canada releases the retail trade figures for June on Wednesday. StatCan previously reported that retail trade expanded by two per cent in May, thanks to stronger sales at vehicle and auto parts dealers as well as gas stations. It marked a rebound from April, when sales contracted by 0.9 per cent. The numbers will be closely watched for further signs of economic strength that could signal another interest rate increase.

Betting on the banksRoyal Bank of Canada is the first lender to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, and most analysts are expecting "solid" growth across the industry, with estimates of earnings-per-share growth as high as 10 per cent year-over-year. CIBC releases third-quarter results on Thursday. The rest of Canada's biggest banks report the following week.

Pot sovereigntyRepresentatives of Kahnawake First Nation will hold consultations on the regulation and sale of cannabis within its borders on Tuesday. First Nations chiefs have expressed concern over the impact of legal pot in communities already struggling with an opioid epidemic, and have accused Ottawa of cutting them out of the tax revenue from sales of the drug.