PENTICTON, B.C. — Heavy smoke and poor air quality due to wildfires burning throughout the province have forced officials in British Columbia's Central Okanagan region to cancel two triathlons.

The remaining races for both the Super League Triathlon in Penticton and the Kelowna Apple Triathlon were scrapped on Sunday, and while athletes were disappointed by the last-minute cancellations, two racers from B.C. have come out on top.

As racers could not ride, swim, and run on Sunday, Penticton Super League organizer Darren Hailes said the top 10 male and female professional triathletes racing in Penticton would be graced spots in the first round of the world championship series being held in Jersey, U.K., in late September.

That's welcome news for Nathan Killam and Rachel McBride, two British Columbian pros who will now have the chance to race in the world championship series.

Killam, a professional triathlete from Vancouver, has an uncommon perspective on the calamity that forced his race to be cancelled — a perspective gained from spending the past nine years as a firefighter in Delta, B.C.

"These conditions are nothing compared to what all the first responders and citizens are dealing with who are coming from these evacuation zones," Killam said in a phone interview Sunday from a hotel in Penticton, the race's planned finish line.

The 32-year-old, who still works as a firefighter, said he arrived in the Okanagan last Thursday and immediately noticed how bad the air quality was, saying it was "two or three times worse than in Vancouver."

Hailes said that while both athletes and organizers were disappointed to abandon the race, they were still able to celebrate on Sunday.

Amateur triathletes who finished their races on Saturday were awarded medals, while the food and drink typically reserved for the end of the day was doled out a bit earlier than expected.

"We've kinda just taken a disappointing situation and were able to turn it around," said Hailes.