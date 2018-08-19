Police is searching for a man reported missing in Georgian Bay

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police are searching for a man who jumped into the waters of the Georgian Bay and did not resurface.

Police say they received a call on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. concerning a missing man in Owen Sound, Ont.

Police say the man went in the water along with a friend to assist a family pet that had jumped from the boat.

Investigators say the family contacted the authorities after the man failed to surface.