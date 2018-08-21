Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Hamilton

News 01:47 PM Hamilton Spectator

Canada's weather agency is warning people in the Hamilton area to be on the lookout for threatening weather.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warning for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Dangerous thunderstorms that could produce torrential rain and strong wind gusts are possible. 

The agency upgraded an earlier weather statement warning of torrential rain.

High 25 for the day. Humidex 33. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight, low 18.

