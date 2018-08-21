Skelly highlights 'what Hamilton has to offer' in Ford visit

Premier Doug Ford visited the Hamilton area last week — a trip planned by Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly to highlight several economic assets throughout the city.
The Aug. 16 tour included the Hamilton Port Authority, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the West Harbour GO Station, Bennett’s Apples and Cider in Ancaster, ending at the John C. Munro International Airport.
“It was a true honour for the premier to come to Hamilton for his first trip — outside of making an announcement — outside of Queen’s Park,” she said. “Hamilton was the first destination — and I think it speaks to the fact that Hamilton will be a key player in his promise to make Ontario once again open for business.”
Media were not informed about the event, and Skelly — a former CHCH television personality — said she didn’t want the event open to the press in order to encourage better discussion.
“If you want to have a frank discussion with stakeholders who have skin in the game, people who actually have money invested, they don’t want the media inside,” she said. “In the future I would encourage a bit more of heads up but I don’t think you’re going to return to seeing a government that simply governs through a series of photo ops.”
Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade, said the key message of the day was, “Look at what Hamilton has to offer.”
“Part of that is the airport — the largest cargo airport in Ontario,” she said. “The largest overnight cargo distributor in all of Canada.”
Skelly said she wanted the tour to include the West Harbour GO Station, because she wanted to show Ford that despite the $45-million expenditure to build the station, which opened in 2015, there is still no all-day service from the site.
The day also included a roundtable with Ford and local manufacturers and businesses who provided feedback on how to drive the economy forward by lowering taxes, cutting red tape and creating the business climate to grow high quality jobs.
In a roundtable event with local businesses, Skelly said the discussion focused on NAFTA and the tariff war with the United States.
“A lot the people around the table were impacted by and raised concerns about the tariffs,” she said. “Many of the people around the table were within the steel industry.”
As well, the movement of goods and congestion also came up.
“If we’re serious about making Ontario open for business, we have to deal with the movement of goods,” she said.
Another topic that was discussed and impacts just about every sector, said Skelly, was red tape.
“We encouraged all the stakeholders around the table to follow up with examples of where they feel there are redundant pieces of red tape that can be removed, without impacting quality of service, quality of product or safety,” she said.
She added the airport lands were also a part of the tour, where the region could see increased economic development and growth — with improved roads and infrastructure.
She noted agriculture was one of the key components of the day.
“Because agrifood is such a huge player in our local economy — almost $2 billion annually,” she said, noting the discussion also touched on transporting the goods through marine and air transport. “We need to ensure that we can move goods within Ontario and across the border.”
Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta also attended the event, said Skelly, noting Pasuta is one her contacts to the agricultural sector.
“I wanted him to meet the premier,” she said, noting she also expects to host a roundtable with the minister of agriculture in the future focused on agriculture in the Flamborough area. “I’m not sure I can get the premier back, but we’ll at least get minister of agriculture there.”
