Skelly highlights 'what Hamilton has to offer' in Ford visit

Premier Doug Ford visited the Hamilton area last week — a trip planned by Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly to highlight several economic assets throughout the city.

The Aug. 16 tour included the Hamilton Port Authority, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the West Harbour GO Station, Bennett’s Apples and Cider in Ancaster, ending at the John C. Munro International Airport.

“It was a true honour for the premier to come to Hamilton for his first trip — outside of making an announcement — outside of Queen’s Park,” she said. “Hamilton was the first destination — and I think it speaks to the fact that Hamilton will be a key player in his promise to make Ontario once again open for business.”

Media were not informed about the event, and Skelly — a former CHCH television personality — said she didn’t want the event open to the press in order to encourage better discussion.

“If you want to have a frank discussion with stakeholders who have skin in the game, people who actually have money invested, they don’t want the media inside,” she said. “In the future I would encourage a bit more of heads up but I don’t think you’re going to return to seeing a government that simply governs through a series of photo ops.”

Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade, said the key message of the day was, “Look at what Hamilton has to offer.”

“Part of that is the airport — the largest cargo airport in Ontario,” she said. “The largest overnight cargo distributor in all of Canada.”

Skelly said she wanted the tour to include the West Harbour GO Station, because she wanted to show Ford that despite the $45-million expenditure to build the station, which opened in 2015, there is still no all-day service from the site.

The day also included a roundtable with Ford and local manufacturers and businesses who provided feedback on how to drive the economy forward by lowering taxes, cutting red tape and creating the business climate to grow high quality jobs.

In a roundtable event with local businesses, Skelly said the discussion focused on NAFTA and the tariff war with the United States.