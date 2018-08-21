Flamborough Chamber of Commerce welcomes private pot model

The Ontario PC government's proposal to privatize the sale of marijuana in the province is being welcomed in principle by the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.

When cannabis is legalized by the federal government on Oct. 17, the Ford government has announced it will be available for sale online to those over the age of 19, through the Ontario Cannabis Store. In the proposal, private enterprises will be allowed to sell the product as of April 1, 2019.

Matteo Patricelli, the chamber’s executive director, said while there are still many unknowns with the sale model, the move in principle is welcomed.

“We don’t know the specifics of what that is going to look like, so the chamber doesn’t have an official position,” he said. “But talking with some of the board members and other folks in the business community … generally it’s a good thing.