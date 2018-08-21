Flamborough Chamber of Commerce welcomes private pot model

The Ontario PC government's proposal to privatize the sale of marijuana in the province is being welcomed in principle by the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.
When cannabis is legalized by the federal government on Oct. 17, the Ford government has announced it will be available for sale online to those over the age of 19, through the Ontario Cannabis Store. In the proposal, private enterprises will be allowed to sell the product as of April 1, 2019.
Matteo Patricelli, the chamber’s executive director, said while there are still many unknowns with the sale model, the move in principle is welcomed.
“We don’t know the specifics of what that is going to look like, so the chamber doesn’t have an official position,” he said. “But talking with some of the board members and other folks in the business community … generally it’s a good thing.
“Privatization means competition, means business opportunity.”
However, Patricelli noted a key requirement is that the sale is properly regulated and controlled.
“Whether you like it or not, it’s happening,” he said of marijuana legalization. “So let’s make sure we do it right.”
In a press release, Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said the government’s focus is protecting children while working to eliminate the illegal market.
“This is about protecting our children and eliminating the illegal market with a staged and measured approach in response to the federal government’s timeline,” said Skelly.
According the Tories, all municipalities will get a one-time ability to opt-out of permitting physical cannabis retail stores within their boundaries. The provincial government will also provide $40 million over two years to help municipalities with the costs related with marijuana legalization.
“In order to protect our communities — we are committing to working closely with our municipalities,” said Skelly. “Working together, we will make sure we have balanced, and responsible approach and a system that works.”
The PC model is a departure from the plan introduced by the Wynne Liberals, which would have seen the province open 40 bricks-and-mortar Ontario Cannabis Store locations.
“We do not believe that the Government of Ontario should be in the business of running brick-and-mortar cannabis stores,” said Skelly. “We will look to the private sector to provide in-person shopping options, in a heavily regulated environment that takes sales away from the illegal market.”
Patricelli noted many businesses are concerned about the impact of legalized marijuana on the workplace. To that end, the chamber will be holding a Lunch and Learn session in November with a lawyer to discuss how marijuana will be dealt with in the workplace, post legalization.
