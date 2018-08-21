Waterdown east-west bypass not funded until 2021

When complete, the east-west bypass route will bring drivers off Highway 6 between the 4th and 5th Concession, and head east toward Centre Road, behind the new developments north of Parkside Drive. East of Centre Road, the project will run behind Alexander Place, before connecting with Parkside Drive and flowing traffic on to Avonsyde Boulevard.

Meanwhile, the north-south route will bring drivers southbound off Dundas Street at Burke Street, which will be four lanes, running to Mountain Brow Road. Drivers will then connect with the redesigned Waterdown Road at Mountain Brow Road, and continue south to Highway 403.

Sally Yong-Lee, the city’s manager of infrastructure planning, said the east-west project is divided into various segments, which are at different stages of completion.

She noted the first section runs from Highway 6 to the new developments in north Waterdown.

“That’s probably one of the more complex sections because it does involve approval from the MTO (Ministry of Transportation) and also requires extensive land acquisitions,” she said. “There have been a number of discussions with some of the landowners, in terms of acquiring lands, but we have not finalized any purchase and sales for the land for the new road yet.”

In an interview following the meeting, Partridge noted the complex section of the road, running from Highway 6 to the new developments, is tied up in court battles.

“That will be, I’m assuming, built by the city,” she said. “But probably, that portion of it is going to be at least five years away.”

As a result, prior to the connection to Highway 6 going ahead, the east-west portion is expected to function as a mitigation route for traffic from Dundas Street, Partridge said.

Yong-Lee added the second portion of the east-west corridor, will be built by the various developers whose land abuts the bypass route.

The first of two segments in that stretch, which runs behind the LIV Communities and MC2 Homes developments, will be delivered later this year and are expected to go to tender later this month. Yong-Lee said.

Meanwhile, the connection to Centre Road will be completed when Parkside Hills Phase 2 proceeds to development, she noted.

The portion on the east side of Centre Road, which will run behind Alexander Place before tying into Parkside Drive and continuing onto Avonsyde Drive is “the critical piece,” said Partridge.

Yong-Lee said that stretch of the bypass is currently in detail design, and will be delivered through the city’s public works department.

“There have been a number of discussions with some of the property owners as well,” she said. “I do not believe we have acquired all the land we need to build the road.”

She added there are a number of environmental issues that need to be dealt with on that stretch of the planned bypass.

General manager of public works Dan McKinnon said that the eastern portion of the east-west project is slated to be complete by 2021.

“The expectation is that the construction will occur in 2021,” he said. “The construction might start before 2021, but it is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.”

In terms of the north-south bypass, Partridge explained that the Burke Street section connecting to Mountain Brow Road will be constructed by Mattamy, as part of the Mountainview Heights development.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Brow Road and Waterdown Road work will be cost-shared between the cities of Burlington and Hamilton, with Hamilton picking up more of the tab, she noted.

Partridge noted construction for the north-south bypass, including Waterdown Road, is expected to begin in 2019 or 2020.