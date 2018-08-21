PC beer to sell for $1 for limited time

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. says some of its President's Choice beer will sell for a loonie for a limited time to celebrate the return of buck-a-beer in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford lowered the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer with an alcohol volume below 5.6 per cent to $1 from $1.25.

The PC promotion begins Aug. 27 at the Beer Store, where some of the brand's products will sell for $13.20 for a dozen bottles or $26.40 for 24 bottles.

The extra charge covers a deposit fee.