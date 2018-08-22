Hamilton police launch social media campaign to ID shoplifters

Hamilton police have launched a weekly social media campaign to identify shoplifting suspects in the city.

With #WhoDidItWednesday the police service will be posting photos of shoplifting suspects caught on surveillance camera on Twitter and Facebook at @HamiltonPolice, @HPS_Mountain and www.facebook.com/HamiltonPolice.

The Retail Council of Canada says thefts cost businesses across the country $4 billion per year, leading to higher prices for consumers. In Hamilton, police said businesses report approximately 1,850 retail thefts every year.

The campaign is modelled on a similar project by Halton Region, where police increased the rate they solve shoplifting cases from 60 per cent to 80 per cent.