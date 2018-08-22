Body of missing boater recovered: OPP

News 11:58 AM The Canadian Press

KENORA, Ont. — Provincial police say they have recovered the body of a missing American boater on the east end of Lake of the Woods.

Police say the 71-year-old Iowa man was reported missing a week ago.

They say the man was reported to have not resurfaced after falling into the lake.

OPP say a body was located at Shore Island last Friday.

The man has been identified as Larry Booth.

By The Canadian Press

