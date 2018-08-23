Growth on the horizon for licensed pot producers

Local licensed producers that entered into supply agreements with the Ontario Cannabis Store say the move will help fuel their expansion in the community.

Already having applied to the city to expand their 14,500-square-foot facility in Flamborough, Beleave Inc. says partnering with the government store for its online retail platform validates the growth the company is already undergoing, said Grant McLeod, senior vice-president of regulatory affairs and counsel.

"For us, it's huge," he said. "For the company it's a big deal because obviously what's going to win the day in the end is your ability to distribute your product."

Currently, Beleave employs close to 10 people on the production side of the business, said McLeod.

With the expansion, the company expects to quadruple its growing capacity, which will lead to hiring additional employees as well as working with contractors, architects and construction companies, he added.

Through the Ontario Cannabis Store, Beleave will package and sell three strains of its cannabis products under the Seven Oaks brand and continue to expand options as new varieties become available, the company said in a news release. Its distribution network already includes British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Ontario Cannabis Store, which will be the province's only online retailer when recreational marijuana is legalized in the fall, announced initial supply agreements with 26 licensed producers — at least four of which have local ties — earlier this week.

One of those local producers is Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc., which was selected to sell itsGage Cannabis brand online.

Currently, Radicle employs more than 20 full-time workers in Hamilton, paying them a living wage and offering benefits and stock options, according to a news release. Its successful Ontario Cannabis Store bid is expected to allow the company, which was founded in 2014, to grow to having more than 200 full-time employees, the release reads.

According to the news release, the company has made an $8-million investment in the city and plans to invest an additional $25 million over the next two years.