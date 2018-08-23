Man killed in Uxbridge crash

News 05:40 AM The Canadian Press

UXBRIDGE, Ont. — A 46-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. near Toronto St. South and Campbell Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

Durham Region police say the victim died from his injuries in hospital

His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (CP24)

By The Canadian Press

