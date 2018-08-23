Police warn of disturbing 'Momo Challenge'

Police forces in two provinces are issuing warnings about a disturbing online challenge that encourages participants to complete dangerous tasks.

Police in Sudbury Ont., and Gatineau Que., say parents should be warning their children not to engage in the so-called "Momo Challenge."

The challenge involves users receiving an invitation on social messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Snapchat, to message an account called "Momo." That account may then send disturbing images and instructions for various tasks, as well as threats about what will happen if they aren't carried out.

Police in Sudbury say the account may threaten to access personal photos and information about a user or warn of a "curse" from "Momo."