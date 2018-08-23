Reports: Immunity for tabloid CEO in Trump hush money probe

Vanity Fair reported that American Media's chief content officer, Dylan Howard, also was granted immunity.

AMI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's relationship with the National Enquirer has been cozy for decades. Former Enquirer employees who spoke to The Associated Press said that negative stories about Trump were dead on arrival dating back to when he starred on NBC's reality show "The Apprentice."

In 2010, at Cohen's urging, the National Enquirer began promoting a potential Trump presidential candidacy, referring readers to a pro-Trump website Cohen helped create. With Cohen's involvement, the publication began questioning President Barack Obama's birthplace and American citizenship in print, an effort that Trump promoted for several years, former staffers said.

The Enquirer endorsed Trump for president in 2016, the first time it had ever officially backed a candidate. In the news pages, Trump's coverage was so favourable that the New Yorker magazine said the Enquirer embraced him "with sycophantic fervour."

Positive headlines for Trump, a Republican, were matched by negative stories about his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, a Democrat: An Enquirer front page from 2015 said "Hillary: 6 Months to Live" and accompanied the headline with a picture of an unsmiling Clinton with bags under her eyes.

According to two people familiar with American Media Inc., contracts and documents related to Trump hush money payments were stored in a safe housed within a senior editor's office. The records, which included documents pertaining to McDougal's contract and other potentially embarrassing Trump stories, were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities' catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to people's stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news.

According to four people familiar with American Media, the safe's contents were a great source of power for Pecker. By keeping celebrities' embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favours in return.

But after the Journal initially published the first details of McDougal's catch-and-kill deal shortly before the 2016 election, those assets became a liability. Fearful that the documents might be used against AMI, Pecker and Howard removed them from the safe in the weeks before Trump's inauguration, according to one person directly familiar with the events.

The AP cannot say whether the documents were destroyed or simply moved to a location known to fewer people.

Campaign finance laws generally prohibit corporations from co-operating with a campaign to affect an election, though media organizations are exempted from that restriction so long as they're performing a journalistic function.

The Cohen case outlined the catch-and-kill tabloid strategy.

When negotiations lagged on the Daniels deal shortly before the election, her lawyer told the Enquirer that she was close to reaching a deal with another outlet to tell her story. An editor at the tabloid, in turn, texted Cohen to say something needed to be done "or it could look awfully bad for everyone," according to court papers.

