TORONTO — A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in northwest Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West area around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics say the unidentified victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital.

One person who witnessed the incident told a Toronto radio station (680News) that the victim got off a public transit bus and was ambushed by the suspect, who then stabbed him multiple times.