Energy sector helps power Toronto stocks

TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector, helped by a rising price for oil, helped Canada's main stock index push higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.68 points at 16,396.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.10 points at 25,791.08. The S&P 500 index was up 15.05 points at 2,872.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.06 points at 7,942.52.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.70 cents US compared with an average of 76.55 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.30 at US$69.13 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 2.6 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$18.20 at US$1,212.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 4.95 cents at US$2.70 a pound.

By The Canadian Press