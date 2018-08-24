Canadians prepare for mock attack on Latvia

OTTAWA — Canadian soldiers and their NATO allies in Latvia will help to defend against a simulated invasion of the eastern European nation starting Saturday, even as real tensions flare anew between Moscow and the West.

Billed as Latvia's largest wargame since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the exercise attempts to mimic an attack by a country like Russia and test how Latvian and NATO forces respond.

The scenario includes Latvian authorities dealing with enemy cyberattacks and efforts to stir up the local population with misinformation before an all-out assault, which is where the Canadians and their allies come in.

Canada has 450 soldiers leading a multinational NATO battle group in Latvia, one of four such forces deployed to Eastern Europe in recent years following Russia's annexation of Crimea and support separatist rebels in Ukraine.