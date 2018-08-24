2 rescued after fall on Niagara Escarpment

News 03:23 PM The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Two people were rescued after falling while hiking along a trail near the Niagara escarpment in Hamilton.

Police say they responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to a report that two hikers had injured themselves.

The pair was located and the Hamilton fire department used ropes to get them to safety.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were taken to hospital.

It's not clear how badly they were hurt.

By The Canadian Press

