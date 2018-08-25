Board looks to reassure teachers on sex-ed

TORONTO — With just a week to go before a new school year begins, the head of Canada's largest school board has sent a letter to teachers assuring them Ontario's interim sex-ed curriculum still covers many important topics.

John Malloy, the director of education for the Toronto District School Board, published a letter online Friday saying the board is doing its best to take the "'guess work' out of determining what can be taught and when."

He says while the Ministry of Education "has the right to set curriculum for Ontario students," educators are responsible for how it is taught.

Malloy's letter comes just days after TDSB chair Robin Pilkey said the Progressive Conservative government needed to spell out the differences between the interim sex-ed curriculum and the document it replaces.