Acclaimed Catholic trustee Valvasori adds Ward 15 to his portfolio

HWCDSB trustee Mark Valvasori will be representing Waterdown and Flamborough Catholic ratepayers following the Oct. 22 municipal election. The acclaimed candidate for wards 1-2 will add Ward 15 to his portfolio of schools.
“It’ll double the number of schools and Catholic ratepayers that I represent, but these numbers are not out of line with those of other trustees,” said Valvasori, who was first elected to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic board in 2010.
When it comes to the new ward, the biggest difference for him will be the geographical size of Ward 15. The size, he explains, means that most students must be transported to and from school, and with residential development booming, especially in Waterdown, pupil accommodation will also top of mind of the trustee.
“There is lots of development going on, so our board will be faced with accommodation issues over the next several years,” he said.
Valvasori said he is anxious to connect with Ward 15 constituents and discuss their concerns.
“One of my priorities is to learn more about the high student attrition rate in the transition year going into high school,” he said of the ward’s unique differences. “I suspect that geographic location and hence, transportation might have something to do with it so I’d like to look at ways in which we could address these issues.”
Valvasori says he hopes to meet with parent councils to discuss ideas and strategies.
The new ward allocation for trustees is a result of a municipal ward boundary review effective this election, which is set for Oct. 22.
