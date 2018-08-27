Acclaimed Catholic trustee Valvasori adds Ward 15 to his portfolio

HWCDSB trustee Mark Valvasori will be representing Waterdown and Flamborough Catholic ratepayers following the Oct. 22 municipal election. The acclaimed candidate for wards 1-2 will add Ward 15 to his portfolio of schools.

“It’ll double the number of schools and Catholic ratepayers that I represent, but these numbers are not out of line with those of other trustees,” said Valvasori, who was first elected to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic board in 2010.

When it comes to the new ward, the biggest difference for him will be the geographical size of Ward 15. The size, he explains, means that most students must be transported to and from school, and with residential development booming, especially in Waterdown, pupil accommodation will also top of mind of the trustee.

“There is lots of development going on, so our board will be faced with accommodation issues over the next several years,” he said.