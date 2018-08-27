Court security tight for N.B. shooting suspect

FREDERICTON — A man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians arrived for an court appearance Monday morning wearing orange jail clothing and surrounded by sheriffs officers.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was scheduled to face four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The court appearance was the first time the media has been able to provide visual images of Raymond, other than a fuzzy yearbook picture from his teenaged years.

Raymond looked down at the ground as he slowly emerged from a sheriff's van, but observers noted he is slim, has short hair, is balding and has a greying beard.