Two charged after northern Ontario crash

TORONTO — Police say two people have been charged after a crash that left one person dead in northern Ontario earlier this month.

They say the incident took place on Aug. 18, when a car travelling on Highway 11, about 40 kilometres east of Longlac, Ont., lost control, left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest in the ditch.

Police say a 23-year-old woman from Quebec was pronounced dead at the Geraldton District Hospital.

They say a 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle has been charged with careless driving.