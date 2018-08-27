Freeland rejoins trade talks with US, Mexico

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement that said he had a "constructive conversation" late Monday with Trump on NAFTA, but it offered few details.

"The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations," it said.

Canada has been away from the NAFTA bargaining table since in-person trilateral talks paused in May.

Observers have raised concerns that Canada's absence from the talks could put Ottawa in a position where it might be pressured into accepting a less-appetizing deal reached between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that's good for Canada.

The U.S.-Mexican announcement Monday clearly showed their summertime talks not only hashed out bilateral sticking points — such as automobile rules of origin — but also went deep into trilateral issues.

Canada had been expecting the U.S. and Mexico to focus mainly on their bilateral issues, but they agreed on matters including intellectual property, digital trade, labour and financial services.

The new deal would last 16 years with reviews every six years, a senior U.S. administration official said during a briefing. Canadian negotiators have been adamant that they will not agree to an earlier U.S. proposal that NAFTA be renegotiated every five years.

Trump hinted he was ready to start the process of terminating the trilateral trade pact with Canada and Mexico and replace it with what he got Monday from Mexico. He also called on Canada to negotiate fairly, especially when it comes to dairy products.

"We're looking to help our neighbours," he said. "If we can help our neighbours, that's a good thing, not a bad thing. So, we'll start that negotiation imminently."

Through an interpreter, Pena Nieto reminded Trump four times Monday that he hoped Canada would be part of an eventual trilateral agreement, saying it was the Mexican government's wish that "Canada will also be able to be incorporated in all this."

Following Trump's announcement, Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the prime minister spoke with Pena Nieto on Sunday about NAFTA's renegotiation and the two leaders "shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion to this agreement for all three parties."

The Opposition Conservatives criticized the federal Liberal government over Monday's NAFTA developments.

Erin O'Toole, the Tories' foreign affairs critic, said in a statement that it was critical for Ottawa to be at the negotiating table and the news "confirms that the Trudeau government has failed to advance Canada's trade interests."

Adam Taylor, a Ottawa-based trade expert, wrote in an email that because of American laws it's difficult to envision a scenario where a bilateral U.S.-Mexico deal replaces NAFTA and leaves Canada out in the cold.

"The only way such a scenario is possible is if Canada walks away from the table and the Trump administration convinces Congress that trilateral talks failed, and this is the final outcome agreed to by all parties," said Taylor, a principal for Export Action Global.

"The appearance of Canada as an irrelevant after-thought in NAFTA is a U.S. frame designed solely to wrestle concessions from the Canadian side."

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press