OTTAWA — Donald Trump said Monday that the United States and Mexico have reached a bilateral trade "understanding" that could lead to an overhaul — or perhaps the termination — of the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement.

The U.S. president also invited Canada to rejoin trade negotiations with its NAFTA partners — while also threatening Ottawa that if it can't each a deal then he will impose devastating tariffs on automotive imports.

"We'll start negotiating with Canada relatively soon, they want to negotiate very badly," Trump said in the Oval Office, with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joining by speaker phone.

"But one way or the other, we have a deal with Canada. It will either be a tariff on cars, or it will be a negotiated deal; and frankly a tariff on cars is a much easier way to go, but perhaps the other would be much better for Canada."

Through an interpreter, Pena Nieto said several times that he hoped Canada would be part of an eventual trilateral agreement.

Trump also wants to re-baptize the trade agreement with Mexico.

"I like to call this deal the United States-Mexico trade agreement," he said.

"I think it's an elegant name. I think NAFTA has a lot of bad connotations for the United States because it was a rip off."

Trump suggested he would terminate the 24-year-old trilateral pact with Canada and Mexico — a pact that has been critical for the Canadian economy — and replace it.

"When that happens, I can't quite tell you, it depends on what the timetable is with Congress, but I'll be terminating the existing deal and going into this deal," he said.