Beverly, Greensville school builds delayed after tenders 'significantly' over budget

The timeline build for the new school remains 12-18 months, White confirmed.

“We do project an earlier opening date (for Beverly) than Greensville at this point,” he said of the $12.76 million Beverly project, which includes $1.8 million in funding from the city. “This delay and the unexpected cost overruns will push back the September 2019 opening date that we projected.”

He noted if the board is able to get construction underway this fall, they could see an opening date in the 2019-20 school year — perhaps over the Christmas or March break.

“Worst case scenario, an entire school year — but we’re not in a position to announce that much of a delay until we see the result of the coming tender.”

While the board can use a phased approach at the Beverly site, where only 10 per cent of the footprint is city space, the library and city component make up about 25 per cent of the Greensville footprint.

For his part, Ward 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen said the delays in the two school projects are “terrible news.”

“The community is justified to be frustrated and upset,” he said. “I’m frustrated and upset.”

And while both projects are delayed, he’s confident shovels will be in the ground for the Beverly project this fall, with the goal of having students in the new school in 2019.

However, Van Geffen admitted the Greensville project has been one hurdle after another.

He said it is important to remember that the HWDSB, not the province, is funding the majority of the Greensville construction. The Wynne Liberals allowed the board to use $5.3 million of their own funds for the new school project, while the province put up $2.5 million.

The $11.9-million Greensville community hub project includes $8.8 million for the school, which includes $5.3 million from the board’s reserves and more than $2.5 million, previously allocated to a Spencer Valley addition, and $1 million for child care, from the provincial government. It also includes $1.32 million from the Hamilton Public Library and $1.8 million from the City of Hamilton.

Van Geffen said the project is in desperate need of help.

“The Liberal government got us to the table, but the Ford government could save this project,” he said. “HWDSB is fully committed to these projects and providing students the new school that they deserve — our priority is the students.

“But we didn’t anticipate this and we need help.”

For her part, Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive-Conservative MPP Donna Skelly said she wanted to meet with HWDSB officials and other stakeholders before commenting on the project.

However, White stressed the board is committed to making the Greensville community hub a reality. While he admitted there are more challenges in building community hubs, as it requires many different groups working in tandem, the end result is worth it.

“We want to be very clear — the project is a go,” he said. “The vision that we put out is still the ultimate vision that we will achieve — we just have to take some operational steps to get to the place we need to be.

“The easy thing to do in these projects would be to abandon them, but we’re not taking the easy way out.”

The next step for Greensville, White said, is re-tendering the project using the city’s tendering process, with an eye on attracting more competitive bids, as well as looking at cost-savings in the building.

“Nothing noticeable to the end result, but potentially looking at some of the materials that are being used in the interior features,” he said.

As a result, he said the Greensville project is expected to be re-tendered in the fall or winter. If all goes well, White said construction would begin in the spring.

“We are disappointed because of this latest challenge, the school opening for Greensville will likely be delayed until September of 2020 — so basically a full year,” he said. “We’re trying to move faster with Beverly, to see if we can salvage a portion of the 2019-20 school year.”