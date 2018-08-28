Beverly, Greensville school builds delayed after tenders 'significantly' over budget

The new school projects in Beverly and Greensville will be delayed after tenders for both came back “significantly over budget,” the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board announced Aug. 23.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board chair Todd White said the Greensville project came back 55 per cent over budget, while the Beverly project tender was 35 per cent over.
“Very much over budget — unlike any other tender that we’ve received back recently,” he said. “We’re not talking a million dollars or a couple hundred thousand — we’re talking both projects combined, just for the school board portion, are nearly $9 million over budget.”
While the board had hoped to have both schools open in September 2019, the $12.76 million Beverly school project will likely open midway through the 2019-20 school year, while the $11.9 million Greensville project likely will not open until September 2020.
White said the tenders were so high, in part because of the current construction market, noting neither project received a lot of interested in the tendering process from local contractors.
“Unfortunately, the bids were a bit underwhelming — less than we’re used to,” he said, adding contractors are currently in demand, which seemed to drive up the price.
He added the projects are more complex than the board’s usual fare because each deals with numerous partners in the City of Hamilton and Hamilton Public Library.
White said the plan is to tender the Beverly project again in the first or second week of September, noting the project was originally tendered using the city’s process, which is different than the school board’s.
“It didn’t seem to attract as many bidders as we had hoped and obviously the price range was well above our budget,” he said. As a result, White said the board plans to proceed with a phased approach for the Beverly project, building the school first, through the board tender process, with the city portion of the property to come later.
“We want to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible,” he said, adding if the project required approvals from city council, it could push the timeline into 2019. White added the ultimate goal remains a city-board project at the Beverly site.
The timeline build for the new school remains 12-18 months, White confirmed.
“We do project an earlier opening date (for Beverly) than Greensville at this point,” he said of the $12.76 million Beverly project, which includes $1.8 million in funding from the city. “This delay and the unexpected cost overruns will push back the September 2019 opening date that we projected.”
He noted if the board is able to get construction underway this fall, they could see an opening date in the 2019-20 school year — perhaps over the Christmas or March break.
“Worst case scenario, an entire school year — but we’re not in a position to announce that much of a delay until we see the result of the coming tender.”
While the board can use a phased approach at the Beverly site, where only 10 per cent of the footprint is city space, the library and city component make up about 25 per cent of the Greensville footprint.
For his part, Ward 13 and 14 trustee Greg Van Geffen said the delays in the two school projects are “terrible news.”
“The community is justified to be frustrated and upset,” he said. “I’m frustrated and upset.”
And while both projects are delayed, he’s confident shovels will be in the ground for the Beverly project this fall, with the goal of having students in the new school in 2019.
However, Van Geffen admitted the Greensville project has been one hurdle after another.
He said it is important to remember that the HWDSB, not the province, is funding the majority of the Greensville construction. The Wynne Liberals allowed the board to use $5.3 million of their own funds for the new school project, while the province put up $2.5 million.
The $11.9-million Greensville community hub project includes $8.8 million for the school, which includes $5.3 million from the board’s reserves and more than $2.5 million, previously allocated to a Spencer Valley addition, and $1 million for child care, from the provincial government. It also includes $1.32 million from the Hamilton Public Library and $1.8 million from the City of Hamilton.
Van Geffen said the project is in desperate need of help.
“The Liberal government got us to the table, but the Ford government could save this project,” he said. “HWDSB is fully committed to these projects and providing students the new school that they deserve — our priority is the students.
“But we didn’t anticipate this and we need help.”
For her part, Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive-Conservative MPP Donna Skelly said she wanted to meet with HWDSB officials and other stakeholders before commenting on the project.
However, White stressed the board is committed to making the Greensville community hub a reality. While he admitted there are more challenges in building community hubs, as it requires many different groups working in tandem, the end result is worth it.
“We want to be very clear — the project is a go,” he said. “The vision that we put out is still the ultimate vision that we will achieve — we just have to take some operational steps to get to the place we need to be.
“The easy thing to do in these projects would be to abandon them, but we’re not taking the easy way out.”
The next step for Greensville, White said, is re-tendering the project using the city’s tendering process, with an eye on attracting more competitive bids, as well as looking at cost-savings in the building.
“Nothing noticeable to the end result, but potentially looking at some of the materials that are being used in the interior features,” he said.
As a result, he said the Greensville project is expected to be re-tendered in the fall or winter. If all goes well, White said construction would begin in the spring.
“We are disappointed because of this latest challenge, the school opening for Greensville will likely be delayed until September of 2020 — so basically a full year,” he said. “We’re trying to move faster with Beverly, to see if we can salvage a portion of the 2019-20 school year.”
