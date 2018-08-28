Whatever It Takes: Hamilton Police release a music video

Everyday, Hamilton Police do whatever it takes to get the job done.
This week, they are singing about it.
Police say the Ottawa Street BIA "threw down the gauntlet when they asked us to participate in the lip sync challenge."
Officers accepted the challenge and made a music video using the song 'Whatever It Takes' by Imagine Dragons.
"We don't think anyone is going to recruit us to perform anytime soon, but we had a ton of fun making the video," police said.
Here it is:
