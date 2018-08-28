Small local businesses offer quality customer service

“It keeps the doors open — that’s the long and the short of it,” said Wellings.

Wellings said the local community is the specialty shop's "bread and butter.”

“The people that are coming from a distance, like I said, they’re the jam on the bread and butter — that’s the best way I can describe it.”

According to the BIA's executive director, what makes shopping locally an appealing endeavour is not only the quality of the materials one can purchase, but as you get to know the shop owners and they you, they can better serve your needs and it becomes more convenient.

“Less travel, less time on the road; you know there’s economic benefits of keeping the money in the community where you live.”

As a business owner, Kirby said, the benefits of being supported and promoted by the other shops have helped in the long run.

“Somebody will come in, they need this, ‘Do you know where such and such is,’” she said, noting they work harmoniously with other shops and often direct customers to wherever they need to go.

Meanwhile, Patricelli said that because business stimulates the local economy, they are hiring local people. Should a smaller business go under, it would have less of an impact than if a big company or factory were to shut its doors.

“You’ve heard the horror stories of these towns that are built around huge industries and so on. If that company goes under, obviously it affects the economy more.”

The reality of a community’s economic health is something Thorpe and Wellings know all too well.

They have been open for well over a decade and, during the recession in 2008, they said they felt the pinch and needed to reinvest to keep the doors from closing. It was because of that experience that they work so hard to promote supporting the smaller stores.

“We always try and shop with our fellow local businesses, definitely,” said Thorpe. “We know from experience how hard it is today to survive in this big box kind of world."

Local businesses are also invested in the community they serve because chances are they live where they work. Pennie said because local owners are supported, it becomes a reciprocal relationship to the wider community.

“That allows them to give back to the community, and they do; there’s an amazing community spirit here,” she said.

“Whenever we run events or … when we support events, we just have a group of people that want to be a part of whatever is going on here. They’re engaged, and that’s part of that personal connection.”

Church said that kind of mindset only helps the town succeed as a whole.

“There’s no negative side to helping one another as a community, and that’s from business and residential to infrastructure.”

Small towns have that indelible quality of everlasting charm, and the little boutiques and shops add to that.

“My sister and I were only discussing the other day some of our fondest memories of day trips have been to the small towns and going to the little boutique stores and the unique places,” Thorpe said.

“It’s so important to have individual small businesses because otherwise the towns loose their identity — every town looks exactly the same as another town,” added Wellings.