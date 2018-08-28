Monsignor Peter Coughlin: 1941-2018

A priest well-known for his years of service in Oakville churches, but perhaps even better known as founder and editor-in-chief of the Bread of Life magazine and as a leading figure in the Catholic charismatic renewal movement in Canada, has died.
The Rev. Dr. Msgr. Peter Coughlin went into medical distress last Saturday afternoon, Aug. 25, while being driven back to his residency at St. Joseph’s convent in Dundas, having just completed one of his regular thrice-weekly kidney dialysis sessions.
He died late that evening at Joseph Brant Hospital. He was 76.
“Msgr. Peter Coughlin served the diocese faithfully as a parish priest in several locations … He was also very involved in the charismatic renewal at the provincial and national levels and was a well-known speaker and writer in the charismatic community,” Douglas Crosby, Bishop of Hamilton, told the Post in an email.
“Even though his health was failing, he did not want to stop ministering and accepted an appointment as chaplain for the Sisters of St. Joseph … He died with his ‘boots on’! It was his wish!” Crosby stated.
Born in Hamilton on Oct. 11, 1941 to Sarah and Jack Coughlin, Peter Burdette Coughlin was an altar server and a Cub Scout as a boy. His father died of a kidney ailment when he was in Grade 7. He spent much of his youth at various jobs and fixing things around the house to help his widowed mother and his four younger siblings.
Coughlin became an ordained priest in June 1967. His first posting was as associate pastor of St. Basil in Brantford. He went on to serve at St. Margaret Mary, St. Charles Garnier and St. Patrick in Hamilton, St. Patrick and St. John in Burlington, with the Companions of the Cross at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Ottawa, and with St. Dominic and St. Michael in Oakville.
Coughlin’s last posting to a parish was with St. Andrew’s Church on the lakeshore in downtown Oakville. He was there from 2001-14, overseeing a major renovation of the quaint, pioneer-style church in 2010 and its 175th anniversary celebration.
St. Andrew’s was a case of returning to where he essentially started as Coughlin served as a deacon there the year before he was ordained.
Already dealing with adult-onset muscular dystrophy, which made walking progressively painful and difficult over the years, Coughlin endured severe heart and kidney ailments in his later years. It finally resulted in his retirement in late 2014.
At that point he became chaplain to the Sisters at St. Joseph Convent in Dundas, just north of Hwy. 403, where he still led Mass and held editorial meetings for the Bread of Life magazine, a publication that has been going for 40 years.
Coughlin was known during his five decades of religious service for leading prayer groups and healing masses and as an orator. He was a past chair of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services of Canada committee.
“Msgr. Peter Coughlin has been a steady light in the encroaching darkness of our post-Christian age. I first met him over 40 years ago. As a young teenager, he invited me to read at mass during one of the large charismatic conferences in Hamilton. That was his gifting. He would call forth and nurture charisms. He has played that role in my life ever since,” said longtime friend Miriam Wright.
“Persevering through his own struggles and significant sufferings, his message was always the same: keep your eyes on the Lord and put your trust in Him. Father Peter was a guiding light and set a beautiful example to lead us to the eternal light of God’s loving embrace …” she added.
Wright’s husband Bill, the current editor of Bread of Life magazine, said he took inspiration from Coughlin.
“Last year I received invasive radiation treatment for my prostate cancer. For the past five months the side effects of this treatment have left me mentally and physically exhausted. Father Peter’s kindness and consideration were a great help to me. I told Father that I try to follow his good example of fighting difficult circumstances ...”
Coughlin wrote six religious books with his seventh and final publication being a mini autobiography, Walking with the Spirit, which was published in 2016.
On March 4 of this year, Coughlin was among several priests elevated to the rank of monsignor during a special mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King in Hamilton.
In June 2017, he celebrated 50 years as a priest with a special function in Waterdown that was attended by many people.
Coughlin’s final words in his autobiography sum up his life and his yearning.
“I wanted to be a priest and to serve people, to bring people to the Lord and the Lord to the people. I ask pardon of those I have hurt through my priesthood and my immaturity and self-centredness. I never intended to cause harm but have wanted to be a blessing and an image of Christ Jesus, an alter Christus.
“ … I really do want to hear the Lord say to me, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master.’”
Coughlin leaves behind his siblings Rose, Jackolynn, Larry and Paul.
Visitation for Coughlin will be held Thursday, Aug. 30 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds St., Oakville, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 8 p.m.
Visitation will continue Friday, Aug. 31, from 9:30-11 a.m., at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King in Hamilton, 714 King St. W., with a funeral mass at the cathedral starting at 11 a.m.
