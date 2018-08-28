Hamilton's LRT project dominates municipal election

“I remain supportive and remain so for all the right reasons,” said Eisenberger. “It is a massive opportunity for us to curtail urban sprawl and look for inner-city new development, and all of that is inspired by LRT jobs and the opportunity to move people more quickly.”

He said that since 2006, research has indicated LRT has the “biggest bang for our buck” over BRT in terms of benefits to the city.

Eisenberger and Sgro are two of the 15 candidates running for mayor who have a wide range of support or opposition to LRT.

There are also a number of candidates in the ward races who have varying degrees of support for the project. Dave Ford, a candidate for Ward 9, is opposed to LRT personally and says Upper Stoney Creek residents are also overwhelmingly against it. He joins incumbent Ward 9 Coun. Doug Conley who has voiced his opposition to the project.

In Dundas, residents will have a stark choice in candidates from Arlene VanderBeek, who in the past has voted against LRT, to Rich Gelder, an advocate for the project.

As Sgro and Eisenberger attend Hamilton’s many festivals during the late summer, they are finding a wide range of opinions about LRT.

Eisenberger said most of the people he has talked to at Festival of Friends, Dundas’ Cactus Festival and the Winona Peach Festival are generally supportive of the project. Some are not supportive but a few, he said, “you can convince them, and sometimes we don’t.”

Sgro, on the other hand, has found a general opposition to LRT from the people he has talked to at the same festivals.

He was surprised, he said, at the opposition expressed from downtown residents during the Festival of Friends, and that sentiment from people has remained constant at the other events from Flamborough, the Mountain, Dundas, Stoney Creek and Winona.

Jillian Lafond, a Hamilton Mountain resident who was attending the Winona Peach Festival with her children, picked up some information about the LRT from the Metrolinx booth.

“I kind of agree with it,” said Lafond. “I wanted to get more information about it. I’m hoping it will make my transportation better, maybe more quicker and efficient.”

But Teresa and Jake Rumph, who also live on the Mountain after relocating from Toronto, were skeptical of LRT.

“I don’t think so,” said Jake Rumph after being asked if he supported LRT. “They haven’t spent that much money yet. People I know in Kitchener say they haven’t liked it.”

Eisenberger said the city’s LRT officials and Metrolinx representatives are attending all festivals this summer answering people’s questions about LRT. In addition, the city’s LRT’s “community connectors” group has been keeping residents and businesses along the route aware of the project’s progress.

“We are trying every possible way” to keep people informed, said Eisenberger.

Eisenberger and Sgro agree that Hamilton residents have a chance to decide their future when it comes to transit.

Sgro said allowing the public a voice in what transit project to support will unite Hamiltonians following years of disunity after amalgamation in 2000.

“This is a chance to bring people together,” he said. “We are never going to get this opportunity again. This can be transformative. A once-in-five-lifetimes.”

He said a new council that is willing to examine the idea to use the $1 billion for something else, such as expanding bus routes, while also spending a portion of the money to fix aging roads, sidewalks and sewers, is ideal.

“There is no gun to any councillor’s head,” he said. “We can do what we want.”

Eisenberger responds that Hamilton “will lose the benefits LRT will bring. The biggest for this city is the investment in the commercial, residential component all along the corridor using existing infrastructure.

“(LRT) will generate more revenue and curb urban sprawl,” he said.