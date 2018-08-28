Hamilton's LRT project dominates municipal election

During the recent provincial election, Doug Ford revved up Hamilton’s LRT opponents by promising that a Progressive Conservative government would allow the city to use the $1 billion pledged to the project for other transit priorities if councillors should decide they want something other than LRT.
“Make sure you talk to your councillor and mayor about LRT,” Ford told Hamilton Community News. “I believe in letting the people decide, empowering the people.”
Mayoral candidate Vito Sgro felt bolstered by Ford’s comments that Hamilton could use the $1 billion any way it wants.
“It has been reaffirmed again,” he said in an interview at the Winona Peach Festival. “I think, finally, we get to decide, are we for or are we against LRT. The province is staying out of it, but they are giving us the option.”
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, though, hears a slightly different tune of the PC government’s message.
“What I heard was they are committed to LRT as long as the City of Hamilton and council is, so we are proceeding on that basis and we already have our staff moving forward. The voters will have their say in October.”
For some political observers, the LRT debate was settled in the 2014 municipal election. Eisenberger held off the hard-charging councillor Brad Clark, who promoted bus rapid transit as the ideal option for the city while Eisenberger backed LRT.
Sgro argued, though, the public voted for Eisenberger not because he supported LRT, but that he was promising to study the issue.
The Liberal activist has also argued that despite council voting for LRT a number of times over the last 12 years, there has never been a complete acceptance of the project. And since no contracts have been signed between Hamilton and Metrolinx or companies, there will be no legal costs to the city if Hamilton decides to go in a different transit direction.
Eisenberger said Hamilton has a lot to lose if LRT was stopped. For instance, about $100 million has already been spent on the project. If the schedule is followed, shovels are expected to be in the ground in late 2019 for the 14-km route from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.
“I remain supportive and remain so for all the right reasons,” said Eisenberger. “It is a massive opportunity for us to curtail urban sprawl and look for inner-city new development, and all of that is inspired by LRT jobs and the opportunity to move people more quickly.”
He said that since 2006, research has indicated LRT has the “biggest bang for our buck” over BRT in terms of benefits to the city.
Eisenberger and Sgro are two of the 15 candidates running for mayor who have a wide range of support or opposition to LRT.
There are also a number of candidates in the ward races who have varying degrees of support for the project. Dave Ford, a candidate for Ward 9, is opposed to LRT personally and says Upper Stoney Creek residents are also overwhelmingly against it. He joins incumbent Ward 9 Coun. Doug Conley who has voiced his opposition to the project.
In Dundas, residents will have a stark choice in candidates from Arlene VanderBeek, who in the past has voted against LRT, to Rich Gelder, an advocate for the project.
As Sgro and Eisenberger attend Hamilton’s many festivals during the late summer, they are finding a wide range of opinions about LRT.
Eisenberger said most of the people he has talked to at Festival of Friends, Dundas’ Cactus Festival and the Winona Peach Festival are generally supportive of the project. Some are not supportive but a few, he said, “you can convince them, and sometimes we don’t.”
Sgro, on the other hand, has found a general opposition to LRT from the people he has talked to at the same festivals.
He was surprised, he said, at the opposition expressed from downtown residents during the Festival of Friends, and that sentiment from people has remained constant at the other events from Flamborough, the Mountain, Dundas, Stoney Creek and Winona.
Jillian Lafond, a Hamilton Mountain resident who was attending the Winona Peach Festival with her children, picked up some information about the LRT from the Metrolinx booth.
“I kind of agree with it,” said Lafond. “I wanted to get more information about it. I’m hoping it will make my transportation better, maybe more quicker and efficient.”
But Teresa and Jake Rumph, who also live on the Mountain after relocating from Toronto, were skeptical of LRT.
“I don’t think so,” said Jake Rumph after being asked if he supported LRT. “They haven’t spent that much money yet. People I know in Kitchener say they haven’t liked it.”
Eisenberger said the city’s LRT officials and Metrolinx representatives are attending all festivals this summer answering people’s questions about LRT. In addition, the city’s LRT’s “community connectors” group has been keeping residents and businesses along the route aware of the project’s progress.
“We are trying every possible way” to keep people informed, said Eisenberger.
Eisenberger and Sgro agree that Hamilton residents have a chance to decide their future when it comes to transit.
Sgro said allowing the public a voice in what transit project to support will unite Hamiltonians following years of disunity after amalgamation in 2000.
“This is a chance to bring people together,” he said. “We are never going to get this opportunity again. This can be transformative. A once-in-five-lifetimes.”
He said a new council that is willing to examine the idea to use the $1 billion for something else, such as expanding bus routes, while also spending a portion of the money to fix aging roads, sidewalks and sewers, is ideal.
“There is no gun to any councillor’s head,” he said. “We can do what we want.”
Eisenberger responds that Hamilton “will lose the benefits LRT will bring. The biggest for this city is the investment in the commercial, residential component all along the corridor using existing infrastructure.
“(LRT) will generate more revenue and curb urban sprawl,” he said.
