Dairy looms as 11th hour NAFTA irritant

OTTAWA — Canada's protected supply-managed dairy industry emerged as a major 11th-hour irritant as the Trudeau government returned Tuesday to what could be the final, pivotal round of talks to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Two of Donald Trump's top lieutenants turned up the heat on Canada to open up the protected sector that the U.S. president has repeatedly attacked. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved.

The pressure came one day after the U.S. president again blasted the Canadian dairy industry during his announcement of a trade agreement with Mexico that he said could replace NAFTA.

Dairy is a politically charged issue that many analysts have predicted would be among the final conflicts to be addressed in the NAFTA renegotiation. In Canada, it is a near-$20-billion industry that employs more than 220,000 people. Supply management is considered sacrosanct in Quebec and Ontario — Canada's two largest provinces, which mark the path to power for all political parties.

Trump imposed a Friday deadline for Canada to join the U.S, and Mexico, which is when the administration plans to give Congress its mandatory 90-day notification of the new trade deal.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Larry Kudlow, the director of the president's National Economic Council, said in separate television appearances on Tuesday that concessions from Canada on dairy are essential to getting a three-way deal by then.

"They may have some problems with the kinds of concessions we need," Ross told the Fox Business News program Mornings With Maria.

"They've been very bad to our farmers, particularly to our dairy farmers. The president has made clear that's not something that's agreeable to him."

Kudlow told the Fox show Varney and Co. that Trump would "love" to make a deal with Canada. But he said it has to be "a good deal which is in the interests of the American economy, the American workforce, American farmers."

The Trudeau government has repeatedly pledged to protect dairy farmers, but Canada has opened up limited access to its dairy market in previous trade talks, including its comprehensive pact with the European Union.