Goodness Me! founder speaks at Small Business Week breakfast

News Aug 28, 2018 The Hamilton Spectator

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce is holding a breakfast for Small Business Week on Oct. 16.

The speaker at the event, which runs from 7 to 9 a.m., is Janet Jacks, the founder of Goodness Me!

The check-in desk opens at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Jacks will speak at 8 a.m., and there will be closing remarks at 9 a.m.

The event is being held at the Burlington Golf & Country Club, 422 North Shore Blvd. E.

Tickets cost $30 for members and $40 for general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit burlingtonchamber.com or phone Kathryn Newell at 905-639-0174, ext. 7211.

Founded in Hamilton in 1981, Goodness Me! has several storefront locations, including in Burlington, Waterdown and Brantford.

