Two children killed in crash near Stratford, Ont.

STRATFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say a 10-year-old and two-year-old are dead after a crash near Stratford, Ont., that also sent five others to hospital.
Police say the collision happened between an SUV and minivan Tuesday evening on a rural road in Perth County.
They say the children — who have been identified as 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge, Ont., and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener, Ont. — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.
They say three people were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.
One other person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say charges will be considered after the investigation into the crash is complete.
By The Canadian Press
