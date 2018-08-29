Math scores drop for elementary students

TORONTO — The number of elementary students meeting provincial standards in math has decreased over the last five years.

The province's Education Quality and Accountability Office says 49 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial math standard last school year, down from 54 per cent in 2014.

Among Grade 3 students, the EQAO says 61 per cent met the provincial standard in math in 2017-2018, down from 67 per cent in 2014.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson says the results are "unacceptable" and says the government has refocused $55 million of current math resources to help with teacher training in the subject area.