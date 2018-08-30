Federal judges out of touch on Trans Mountain: Kenney

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says the federal judges who quashed construction permits for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion are out of touch with the real world.

The Federal Court of Appeal overturned the approval of the pipeline project due to a lack of consultation with Indigenous groups and a failure to address the impact on marine traffic.

Kenney says judges "keep moving the goalposts" on consultation, noting the National Energy Board made it clear it did not have regulatory responsibility over marine traffic in its review of Trans Mountain.

He says Premier Rachel Notley has not helped matters by prematurely celebrating the construction of the pipeline to the B.C. coast while imposing a carbon tax in the mistaken belief that it would help get it built.