Horwath wants the spending ‘freeze’ ended on land purchases

Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has called for the province to end a spending freeze cited as the reason for stopping land purchases for Hamilton's LRT.

Project head Metrolinx said Wednesday it has "temporarily paused" buying land for the 14-kilometre light rail transit line planned from McMaster University to Eastgate Square because of an order from the new Progressive Conservative government to freeze discretionary spending.

"Hamilton families have already waited too long to see movement on the LRT," said Horwath, who represents Hamilton Centre and is a project supporter. "Now, (Premier) Doug Ford's cuts have hit Hamilton's LRT project, halting progress and worrying Hamiltonians that the entire project may be at risk under Ford."

A discretionary spending freeze was one of the first moves made by the new PC government, coinciding with a line-by-line audit of the state of the province's finances.

It's not yet clear why land purchases for the approved, 100-percent funded LRT project were deemed "discretionary" and The Spectator is still waiting to hear from Treasury Board officials on spending freeze details and timeline.

But PC Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly previously told The Spectator the LRT "funding commitment remains" despite the spending freeze. (Ford has also promised city council the option of either sticking with LRT or using project funding for other priorities, leaving the fate of the line politically uncertain.)

Metrolinx reiterated Thursday the freeze has not stopped work on the LRT procurement process, which started in April and would normally take 12-to-14 months to reach a contract award.

When asked if the property purchase freeze could delay the project, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikens said she had "no updates" to provide on the schedule.

But she did note the agency has made "solid progress" on property acquisition, including closed purchases on about half of the 80-plus full buildings required.

"There is still sufficient time to complete all property acquisitions when required," she said.