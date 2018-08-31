Warplane Heritage Museum

Visit B-29 "FiFi" Saturday and Sunday at the Warplane Heritage Museum, 9280 Airport Rd., Mount Hope. Tours inside the B-29 available from noon to 5 p.m. Admission rates apply. Free parking. 905-679-4183

Open and closed

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed Monday for Labour Day.

Green cart, recycling and garbage collection will be picked up one day later.

Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed on Monday.

HSR schedules will operate according to Sunday/holiday service hours. For details, call HSR information at 905-527-4441 or visit hamilton.ca/hsr

DARTS will operate on holiday service hours. All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Sept. 3. Passengers needing to travel on this day must make a reservation to do so. ATS customer service will be closed Monday.

Arenas, recreation centres and seniors' centres will be closed Monday. Seniors' clubs are open with the exception of SASH and Dundas seniors' clubs.

All museums will be closed Monday.

The Hamilton Farmers Market will be closed Monday.

All Hamilton Public Library locations will be closed Sunday and Monday.

All LCBO and beer stores will be closed on Labour Day. Grocery stores and malls will be closed.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.