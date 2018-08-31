Ottawa posts $1.1B surplus for June

Ottawa ran a surplus of $1.11 billion in June, compared with a surplus of $16 million in the same month last year, boosted by higher income tax revenue, employment insurance premiums and other revenue.

According to the monthly fiscal monitor report from the Department of Finance, revenue totalled $27.13 billion in June, up from $24.98 billion in the same month last year.

Program spending totalled $23.81 billion, up from $22.94 billion, while public debt charges for the month totalled $2.21 billion, up from $2.04 billion.

For the April-to-June period, the federal government posted a surplus of $4.29 billion, compared with a surplus of $83 million reported in the same period of 2017–18.