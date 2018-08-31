Toronto taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Toronto police say a taxi driver faces 28 charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a female a customer.

Police say the incident took place Aug. 25 at about 4 a.m. in the city's west end.

They allege a 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver who then took her credit card and used it at multiple locations to make purchases.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man surrendered to police and was charged with sexual assault, nine counts of fraud, nine use of stolen credit card and nine possession of stolen property.