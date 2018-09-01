A precarious life: Survey of 1,200 Hamilton millenials ‘not a nice picture’

Just over four in 10 Hamilton millennials are employed in traditional permanent full-time jobs — the types of stable jobs with benefits that were a familiar part of the employment landscape for the baby boom generation.

Nearly 60 per cent of Hamilton millennials are employed in vulnerable or precarious jobs, such as temporary positions, contracts, part-time jobs or self-employed. Some are self-employed by necessity, not by choice, the survey notes.

Nearly half of the respondents said they've put off marriage, relationships or having children because they can't afford it.

Nearly a quarter of Hamilton's millennials live with their parents.

The rate of precariously employed millennials who said their general health is poor or just fair was five times higher than for those in stable full-time jobs.

40 per cent of precariously employed Hamilton millennials said their mental health is poor or just fair compared to 13 per cent of those in stable full-time employment.

Nearly half of millennials with precarious employment reported they are often depressed or anxious over work and work status, compared to one in 10 millennials who hold permanent full-time jobs.

The rate of precariously employed millennials who said they are often angry because of work or work status was more than six times greater than the rate for those in stable full-time employment.

"Mental health is a huge issue and you can see why," said Martin. "Their financial security declines as you go from secure to precarious work and precarious work is a growing phenomenon for 30 years since the globalization of our economy.

"All of the good jobs have been chiseled out and all that are left are some great jobs on top and a lot of low-paying jobs at the bottom with fewer jobs in the middle," said Martin.

"One of the reasons they can't find jobs is they're just not there any more."

Millennials — defined in this study as those born between 1982 and 1997 — are now the largest generation group in Hamilton, nudging aside baby boomers — those people born between 1946 and 1965.

There were more than 153,000 millennials in Hamilton, according to the 2016 census, compared to 147,000 baby boomers.

Martin said there's a collision of factors at play contributing to the stress on Hamilton's millennials.

There are fewer jobs with benefits, more jobs with variable hours, and the cost of housing has skyrocketed in Hamilton and the rest of the GTA over the past decade.

On top of that, millennials are perhaps the most highly-educated generation but that carries with it significant amounts of student debt for many of them. According to a 2015 Canadian study, the average debt for graduating university students was nearly $27,000.

"All these things are layering up on them," said Martin. "It's just a big snowball."

The consequences for the city, Martin added, could be dire. If millennials, the largest chunk of Hamilton's population, can't find adequate jobs or affordable housing, they may start to move elsewhere.

In a joint opinion piece published in The Spectator in May, Hamilton Health Sciences CEO Rob MacIsaac and Sevaun Palvetzian, CEO of CivicAction, staked out a compelling rationale for providing millennials with more and better employment opportunities.

Hamilton's urban core has high proportions of younger people and it also has more neighbourhoods with lower-paying jobs, poorer health outcomes and high rates of poverty.

"If we want to make a lasting difference in our city's economic future, we need to pay close attention to what's happening in the places young people are most likely to live," stated MacIsaac and Palvetzian.

They pledged to ensure that HHS, the city's largest employer, will lead by example by committing to look at its own hiring and retention practices for young people, "especially in parts of our community where young people have traditionally faced multiple barriers to employment."

"The benefits for HHS, and the community we serve, are too great to be ignored," they added.

At one point, Alyssa Lai was juggling three part-time jobs. | Gary Yokoyama , The Hamilton Spectator

Alyssa Lai, 28

Research suggests that millennials are the first generation that will be worse off economically than previous generations.

That's both sobering and stressful, says 28-year-old Alyssa Lai.

"If you look back at my parents' generation, the kind of employment they had and the kind of things they expected to be doing at a certain age doesn't apply to my generation any more," said Lai.

"Who do you turn to for inspiration when the very generation that brought you up doesn't have the same set of experiences and systemic issues you're facing?"

Born and raised in Malaysia, Lai arrived in Hamilton 10 years ago as an international student. Her Grade 12 teacher was a Canadian who graduated from McMaster, so Lai decided that was the school for her.

"I wouldn't be staying here if I hadn't fell in love with the city," she said.

But she's facing many of the same job pressures as her millennial peers.

At one point, Lai was juggling three part-time jobs. Now, she's on a two-year contract working in communications at McMaster.

"I think that's a stress that will never go away," said Lai. "I think that's the underlying elephant in the room that a lot of my peers in my generation know.

"You figure out how to cope with it and support one another."

With fewer full-time permanent job available, housing costs headed up and student debts to pay, Lai said, it's easy to see how her peers may develop mental-health issues.

"It compounds to put stress on an entire generation who maybe wonder 'What do I deal with first?'" she said. "Do I settle student debt first? Do I find employment first?

"But the kind of employment you get is not meaningful, it doesn't pay well, it's too precarious," she said. "So you have a Catch-22 situation."

At least she still has 23 months left on her current contract, Lai is reminded.

"Who knows," she sighed. "They say the days are long but the years are short."

Michael Parente found a position with a Hamilton nonprofit organization but it's a part-time contract. | Scott Gardner , The Hamilton Spectator

Michael Parente, 34

Michael Parente was born in Hamilton, obtained a couple of degrees at McMaster, and wants to stay in the city. Whether he'll be able to afford to stay is another matter.

A precarious job market and the high cost of rents and property may force Parente to relocate some day.

"This city is my home and I hope that one way or another Hamilton is in my future," said Parente. "However I can foresee working in Hamilton while living somewhere else in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area or maybe somewhere closer to St. Catharines.

"It would be unfortunate to have to relocate outside of Hamilton in order to find secure work and more affordable property," he added. "The rising cost of housing in Hamilton is definitely a push factor to find other places to live."

Lack of education isn't the problem for Parente. He has a Master's degree in political science, spent a few years in Toronto working on a PhD, then returned to Hamilton in 2013 where he took continuing education in public relations.

Eventually he found a position with a Hamilton nonprofit organization but it's a part-time contract.

"It is difficult, both practically and psychologically, to plan for the long term when this kind of uncertainty hangs over one's head," Parente said.

Nonetheless, Parente said he's optimistic about the future for both himself and Hamilton.

"Despite the contract nature of my work, I am able to budget in a way that makes sense and allows me — slowly but surely — to take steps towards future plans related to home ownership and family," said Parente.

The city, he says, is facing some key decisions over issues such as LRT and affordable housing.

"We have to measure our progress in terms of how everybody is faring, and not just in terms of overall economic growth," he said. "The precarious employment trend of this generation has the potential to worsen poverty in the future."

Michelle Jaelin said it's easy to get discouraged and stressed out with the competitiveness of the current job market. | Barry Gray , The Hamilton Spectator

Michelle Jaelin, 31

Michelle Jaelin and her husband, Andrew Duong, cover both ends of the millennial employment spectrum.

Just four in 10 millennials are employed in full-time permanent jobs and Duong, who works at McMaster University, is one of them.

Jaelin, however, represents the more typical millennial profile. Despite two post-secondary degrees, she's now holding down three jobs — her own business as a consulting dietitian and two part-time jobs.

"It's a very full life," she said.

Jaelin said it's easy to get discouraged and stressed out with the competitiveness of the current job market.

"You'd apply for a job and then you go on LinkedIn and the next thing you know, you'll see 150 or 200 people applied for the job," she said. "And it's a contract job for maybe eight months.

"Applying for jobs is a full-time job," Jaelin added. "I don't even remember how many job interviews I went to. You start to think 'Maybe I'm not cut out for this.'"

She knows married couples who are resigned to living in their parents' basements because they have no alternatives. For her and others she knows, some life decisions — such as having children — get pushed back by necessity.

"I hope that technology will let me have kids when I'm a little bit older," Jaelin said with a laugh.

"The pressure's there from your family. They're like 'you're not young any more, when are you going to have babies?'

"It's hard to think about having that when you're trying to make sure that you have enough to care for yourselves," she said. "It's the responsible thing to do."

Jaelin grew up in the Greater Toronto Area and moved to Hamilton last year. Her husband came here 13 years ago to attend McMaster and now says there's nowhere else he'd prefer to live.

"There's that greater sense of community and supporting each other rather than being ultra competitive," Jaelin said.

"There are a lot of bumps along the way and a lot of disappointments but I think we'll get there."

7 ideas to help Hamilton's millennials

Jeff Martin, author of "The Generation Effect" study of millennials, suggests ideas to help reduce the stress on millennials and keep them in Hamilton:

1. Living wage pay rate

"No one in Hamilton, or any other city, should be earning less than an hourly living wage," said Martin. "It doesn't make sense that you're going to pay someone and they can't afford to pay rent."

2. Guaranteed basic income program

"That's the most important social policy experiment since Tommy Douglas' health care," said Martin. "And I believe it's coming whether the government likes it or not because precarious work isn't going away. It's getting more precarious."

3. Better access to financial services, such as mortgages and credit, for vulnerable and precarious workers

"We know the more precarious your job, the more likely you'll be refused one of those services," said Martin. "Financial institutions are going to have to change how they provide services because the world isn't the same."

4. Rules to mandate affordable housing

"We're in a crisis across this country with housing and it's every city," said Martin. "I've never seen homelessness like this in my entire life in Hamilton until the past year."

5. Equal pay for equal work

"If you work part-time or full-time or temp for the same job, you still get the same hourly wage," Martin said.

6. Pharmacare and extended health benefits

7. Affordable daycare

"This affects this group in particular because this is the group that's having children," said Martin.

