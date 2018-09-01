Man dies in apparent drowning: OPP

PUSLINCH, Ont. — Provincial police say a man has died in a possible drowning at a campground south of Guelph, Ont.

They say officers were called to the Emerald Lake Campground in Puslinch, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.

OPP say it was reported that a man was swimming and went under the water, but failed to resurface.

They say a 46-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead.