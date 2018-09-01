Boy missing in St. Lawrence River: police

ROCKPORT, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a search will resume Sunday morning for an 11-year-old boy missing in the St. Lawrence River.

Police say the search began late Saturday afternoon after officers responded to a report of a possible drowning west of the eastern Ontario village of Rockport.

OPP say witnesses said five people were thrown into the water when the boat they were in capsized.

Investigators say four people were rescued, but the boy failed to resurface and could not be found.