Tougher penalties, new charge for careless drivers now in effect in Ontario

The provincial government has introduced a new careless driving charge with tougher penalties.

As of Sept. 1, drivers can now be convicted of careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

A conviction could come with a fine of between $2,000 and $50,000, six demerit points and a licence suspension of up to five years. It could also call for as many as two years in jail.

"Time and time again we've seen families devastated because a loved one is hurt or killed by a dangerous driver, and the driver walks away with no more than a slap on the wrist," said Transportation Minister John Yakabuski in a news release. "This new charge sends a clear message that dangerous driving won't be tolerated.

Penalties also increased for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at crossovers, school crossings and crosswalks. The maximum penalty will increase to $1,000 and four demerit points, according to a government news release.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, careless driving is described as driving "without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway."

Previously, a conviction of careless driving came with a fine of between $400 and $2,000, a possible a licence suspension of up to two years and as many as six months in jail.