Heat warning for Hamilton

Hamilton is under a heat warning, with humidex values expected to reach 40.
Environment Canada issued the alert for the city Sunday, noting hot and humid weather is expected Monday through Wednesday.
Maximum daytime temperatures of 31 degrees are expected with humidex values near 40, according to the federal agency.
Overnight, it's not likely temperatures will drop below 21 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.
The alert says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, which could help to curb the temperatures.
On Wednesday, a cold front is expected to move through and bring an end to the hot and humid weather.
